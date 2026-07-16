Mizuno Korea announced Thursday it will hold a "PGA Tour victory commemorative event" to celebrate Team Mizuno member Steven Fisk's win at the PGA Tour's ISCO Championship.

Fisk claimed the title Monday at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, after a three-hole playoff, sealing the victory with a decisive bunker shot and precise wedge play. The win is his second on the PGA Tour in the past two years, again demonstrating his standing as a consistent competitor.

The event runs through July 25. Golfers who purchase a Mizuno Pro S-3 iron or Mizuno Pro M-15 iron (7-iron or longer) during the event period and complete product registration on Mizuno's official website will be automatically entered.

All entrants will receive one dozen Mizuno Pro golf balls, and three winners selected by draw will each receive a Mizuno Pro FLI-HI driving iron — the same club Fisk used en route to his victory. Prizes will be shipped together after the event closes.

"Fisk is a player who has grown alongside Mizuno over a long period, which makes this PGA Tour victory especially meaningful for the brand," a Mizuno Korea official said. "We hope this event gives more golfers the chance to experience firsthand the performance of a PGA Tour-winning club."