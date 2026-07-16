Seoul's Seongbuk-gu held an opening ceremony Tuesday at the Seongbuk Lifelong Learning Center for the "2026 Seongbuk AI Campus Summer Intensive: How Far Can AI Go?", launching a new round of digital skills education for district residents.

The program runs July 14 through Aug. 6 for a total of 15 sessions, with about 100 participants including local residents and area workers. Jointly developed by Korea University's Humanities and Social Sciences Digital Convergence Talent Development Project and Hansung University's Seoul RISE Project, it covers the latest AI trends and practical everyday applications.

The curriculum spans eight topics: digital transformation and AI, AI and technological change, work and talent in the age of AI agents, the latest applications of generative AI, AI and aging, wearable robots, AI in business, and ethical AI use.

Faculty from Korea University and Hansung University will be joined by industry experts from Google and Vaiv, among others, delivering both rigorous theory and firsthand professional experience.

Since signing an MOU with Korea University and Hansung University in March, Seongbuk-gu has successfully run five courses — covering digital basics, AI fundamentals and AI applications — totaling 44 sessions in the first half of the year alone. The practical, everyday-focused curriculum has drawn strong satisfaction ratings and helped broaden the district's lifelong learning foundation.

"AI is a life skill that every generation needs to master," said Seongbuk-gu District Mayor Lee Seung-ro. "The Seongbuk AI Campus is a model collaboration where the excellent educational resources of local universities meet district policy. We will continue to expand learning opportunities and build Seongbuk into a lifelong learning city that leads the digital age."