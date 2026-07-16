Ahead of the autumn harvest season, NH Nonghyup's South Gyeongsang Provincial Headquarters and local liquor maker Muhak have launched a free farm equipment repair drive to ease the financial burden on farmers.

The two organizations held the third round of their mobile farm equipment repair service Thursday at the melon sorting facility of Jinju Jinyang Nonghyup in Daegok-myeon, Jinju. More than 30 specialist technicians — members of the South Gyeongsang NH Nonghyup Agricultural Machinery Technicians' Association and after-service teams from farm equipment manufacturers — took part in the event, held under intense heat.

The technicians inspected more than 50 pieces of farm equipment, including tractors, cultivators and tillers, and replaced engine oil and consumable parts free of charge.

The mobile repair program was designed to service machinery used during the spring farming season and prevent breakdowns during the harvest period. Farmers growing burdock, yam and rice within the Jinju Jinyang Nonghyup service area were the primary beneficiaries.

NH Nonghyup's South Gyeongsang branch organized the event, with technicians from affiliated agricultural machinery centers donating their labor. Muhak sponsors the program at 15 million won ($10,100) per year — 3 million won per session — covering the cost of replacement parts.

As a result, farmers received free replacements of engine oil and consumable parts that would otherwise cost tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of won at a repair shop.

Jeong I-sik, 70, a resident of Daegok-myeon in Jinju, had the engine oil and parts on his cultivator replaced Thursday. He said he had been worried about the cost of servicing his equipment ahead of the autumn harvest. "The specialist technicians checked everything thoroughly and even replaced engine oil and parts worth 110,000 won for free — it took a huge weight off my shoulders," he said.

The mobile repair service runs five times a year in line with the farming calendar: twice in March and April before the spring planting season, twice in July and August ahead of the autumn harvest, and once in November for equipment storage and maintenance after the harvest is complete.

Kang Ju-seok, deputy head of NH Nonghyup's South Gyeongsang Provincial Headquarters, said corporate support for parts costs and technicians' volunteer repair work were providing vital relief to farmers struggling with high prices and rising raw material costs. "We will continue to deliver field-centered support that lowers farm operating costs and raises incomes," he said.