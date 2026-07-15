The People Power Party's floor leadership visited the Gwanghwamun deep-bore stormwater drainage tunnel construction site in Seoul on Wednesday to inspect the city's summer flood-response preparations.

Floor leader Jeong Jeom-sik toured the site in Jongno-gu and received a briefing from the Seoul Metropolitan Government on construction progress and flood-safety measures. "The project was resumed after Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon took office," Jeong said, adding that Seoul residents would "be able to escape the fear of flood damage."

The floor leadership descended into a vertical shaft excavated 30 meters below ground to inspect the site firsthand and questioned officials about vibration and noise from test blasting.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Jeong said he regretted that construction had not started sooner. "Still, because work began after Mayor Oh took office, Seoul residents will be able to escape the fear of flooding," he said.

He also urged the government to take every possible precaution to ensure public safety during the monsoon season and heavy rains, saying the state exists to protect the lives and property of its citizens. He asked construction officials to pay close attention to the safety of both workers and residents for the duration of the project.

Kim Mi-ae, the PPP's senior floor policy deputy, said disaster-prevention infrastructure for public safety should not be a partisan issue. "We will actively support the project during the budget review process and continue to monitor any problems in its execution to ensure it is completed on time," she said.

The floor leadership also reviewed Seoul's summer flood-response system at the site. Officials briefed them on plans to manage flood-prone areas and on the operation of the "Donghang Partner" program, which provides evacuation support for vulnerable groups including people with disabilities and the elderly.

Kim Seung-su, the PPP's senior floor operations deputy, criticized what he called a pattern of neglect under leaders focused on appearances. "Disaster prevention always takes a back seat under mayors who prioritize show over substance," he said. He pointed to the suspension of construction under former Mayor Park Won-soon and questioned whether President Lee Jae Myung had diverted disaster-related funds to other purposes during his time as Gyeonggi Province governor.

The Gwanghwamun deep-bore stormwater drainage tunnel is a large flood-control facility stretching 2.3 kilometers from the Hyoja public parking lot in Jongno-gu to Seorin Park along Cheonggyecheon. It will be installed roughly 70 meters underground across Jongno-gu and Jung-gu, with a storage capacity of 122,000 cubic meters. Upon its scheduled completion in 2030, the tunnel will rapidly channel rainwater into Cheonggyecheon during heavy downpours, reducing flooding in central Seoul.