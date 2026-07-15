Gwangsan-gu in the proposed Jeonnam-Gwangju integrated special city, led by District Mayor Park Byeong-gyu, is organizing an event to deepen residents' and public officials' understanding of the semiconductor industry and jointly explore future growth strategies ahead of the development of the Honam semiconductor cluster.

The district office will host a special lecture titled "Reading Gwangsan's Future in the Semiconductor Era" at 4 p.m. Monday at Yunsangwon Hall on the seventh floor of the district office, featuring OhmyNews citizen journalist Lee Bong-ryeol.

The lecture was organized ahead of the Honam semiconductor cluster development to help residents and public officials better understand the semiconductor industry, national advanced strategic industry policy, and the significance of the Honam RE100 semiconductor industrial complex.

Centered on the theme "The Honam RE100 Semiconductor Industrial Complex as a Challenge of Our Time," the lecture will examine the growth of the semiconductor industry, the direction of national policy, the need to develop a semiconductor industrial complex in the Honam region, and Gwangsan's existing industrial base and future development potential. It will also look at how the semiconductor industry could reshape the local economy, employment and urban competitiveness.

The lecture is open to Gwangsan residents and district office employees. A question-and-answer session will follow, giving attendees a chance to share views on the semiconductor industry and the direction of regional development.

"The development of the Honam semiconductor cluster is a core growth engine that will determine Gwangsan's future competitiveness," District Mayor Park said. "I hope this lecture will serve as a meaningful opportunity for residents and public officials to understand the changes of our time together and prepare for Gwangsan's future."