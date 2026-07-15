Damyang-gun will stage the original musical drama "Jeon Woochi: The Path of Descendants" with the Honam Philharmonic Orchestra at the main hall of Damyang Culture Center on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The production is organized by Nurim (chief director Kim Su-yeon), a nonprofit arts organization, and supported by South Jeolla Province, the South Jeolla Province Cultural Foundation and Damyang-gun. It was selected as a repertoire performance under the 2026 South Jeolla Province Cultural Foundation's performing-arts venue partnership program "Four Seasons of Damyang — Most Korean, Most Global."

The work reimagines the Jeon Woochi folk legend of Damyang for a contemporary audience. The story follows Umin, a college student who returns to his hometown during summer break and stumbles upon a family secret.

Two pansori singers will perform live alongside a 29-piece orchestra, blending traditional vocal performance with acting. Visual projections evoking Korean ink-painting aesthetics and a narrative rooted in the Jeon Woochi legend round out a show designed for audiences of all ages.

Admission is 1,000 won per seat.

"Jeon Woochi is not simply a figure from legend — he embodies the heroic ideal of someone who acted for those in need," chief director Kim said. "I hope families can watch the performance together and naturally reflect on the meaning of traditional culture and community."