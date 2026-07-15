The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Arts Management Service are accepting applications from art-technology convergence companies to join Art Korea Lab, a comprehensive support platform for art-technology businesses, through July 30, they announced Wednesday.

Art Korea Lab provides resident companies with office space, experimental and demonstration infrastructure, and tailored growth programs to support business development. The platform also supports artists with dedicated creative and experimental spaces, equipment, and technology guidance to help broaden the scope of their creative work.

This round targets art companies that integrate art and technology and are looking to scale their operations. Companies established within 10 years of the announcement date are eligible, provided they combine or apply technology to cultural and artistic works or products, or pursue new business approaches by merging technology with the arts.

Selected companies will move into Art Korea Lab in Jongno-gu, Seoul, starting in October. They will receive independent office space (with utilities billed separately), access to creative and production facilities such as a maker studio and printing studio, business diagnostics and customized mentoring, business capacity-building programs covering investment consultations, IR demo days and support for participation in domestic and international industry fairs, and community programs and promotional support.

The standard residency period is 18 months, with the possibility of extension up to a maximum of three years depending on evaluation results.

Applications will be accepted online through the National Culture and Arts Support System (NCAS).

An official from the Korea Arts Management Service said art-technology convergence companies need more than just space and infrastructure to turn creative ideas into viable businesses — they also require support encompassing investment, market entry and inter-company exchange. "Art Korea Lab will continue to expand its stage-appropriate support so that art-technology convergence companies with creative ideas and technological capabilities can advance their businesses and open up new markets," the official said.