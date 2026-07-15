Haenam-gun in South Jeolla Province has completed the first phase of the Osiano public sewage treatment facility installation project.

The project, aimed at providing stable sewage treatment for the Osiano tourism complex in Hwawon-myeon and surrounding areas, required a total investment of 21.3 billion won ($14.3 million).

With the first phase now complete, the facility can process up to 1,500 tons of sewage per day, the planned capacity for this stage.

The facility is set to expand to a total daily capacity of 4,800 tons with the addition of a second phase handling 3,300 tons. In the near term, it will process around 500 tons per day, taking into account current usage of the tourism complex and initial sewage inflow volumes.

"It is expected to play an important role in improving water quality and public sanitation in the Osiano area, boosting the competitiveness of the tourism complex," a Haenam-gun official said.