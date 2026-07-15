Financial support expanded for AI, semiconductor industries Local talent hiring, social projects also targeted

Shinhan Bank on Wednesday officially launched the Shinhan SOL Cluster South Jeolla-Gwangju, a dedicated financial support platform for the region's strategic industries. The bank aims to strengthen its corporate banking competitiveness by building a financial support framework tailored to each region's key industries.

The Shinhan SOL Cluster South Jeolla-Gwangju is a regional financial platform that began operations this month to coincide with the launch of the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City. It identifies high-growth companies and projects in the region's strategic industries and provides comprehensive financial services — from funding and policy finance to linkages with Shinhan Financial Group affiliates.

The launch ceremony was attended by Ko Gwang-wan, vice mayor for culture and industry of the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City; Seon Seok-gi, head of the South Jeolla-Gwangju Free Economic Zone Authority; Han Sang-won, chairman of the Gwangju Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Yang Jin-seok, chairman of the Gwangju Employers' Federation; Ahn Chang-ju, president of the Gwangju Creative Economy Innovation Center; and Shinhan Bank President Jeong Sang-hyeok.

"South Jeolla-Gwangju is rapidly emerging as a key hub for AI, semiconductors, future mobility and energy industries," Jeong said. "Through the Shinhan SOL Cluster South Jeolla-Gwangju, we will look beyond individual companies to the entire industrial supply chain, and focus on the future of industries and the growth potential of businesses."

Shinhan Bank has designated AI, semiconductors, future mobility and energy as its priority support sectors. The bank plans to provide linked support across the full range of corporate needs — working capital, facility investment, supply chain and export finance, as well as investment banking, capital market solutions and corporate consulting — tailored to each company's stage of growth.

To that end, the bank has deployed corporate banking relationship managers with industry expertise and specialist credit reviewers from its corporate credit review division on site. They will support companies from initial identification through funding needs assessment and risk review, and connect them with the bank's head-office specialist units, group affiliates and policy finance institutions.

Earlier this year, in March, Shinhan Bank opened "Hagijae Gwangju," a senior digital financial education space in Gwangju, and has been expanding local talent hiring through its southwestern regional customer service center.