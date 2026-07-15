"Before the AI era, the performance gap between an average worker and a top performer was tenfold. Now it has grown to a hundredfold. That is why investment in building people's capabilities has become more important than ever."

Cho Young-tak, CEO of corporate education firm Hunet, made the remarks Wednesday at a press conference at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong. At the event, Hunet hosted its "APL (AI Powered Learning) Festa" and declared a corporate vision centered on AI-powered learning. The company unveiled LABS, an AI-based learning experience platform, or LXP, that delivers personalized learning paths for individual employees and supports the full operation of corporate training programs — Hunet's strategic vehicle for capturing the corporate education market.

Human resources and training managers from more than 600 companies attended the event, including representatives from Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor Company, Korean Air and KT Corp. They explored the direction of AI-driven corporate education and tried out Hunet's new solutions firsthand.

Cho outlined Hunet's corporate education strategy for the AI era. "The arrival of AI is shifting us from an age of uniform training for all employees to one where the most relevant learning is delivered to each individual at exactly the right moment," he said. "We will combine 27 years of accumulated corporate education data and expertise with AI to provide hyper-personalized learning for each learner and education that translates into measurable results for companies."

LABS is a learning experience platform that upgrades the conventional online training center with AI capabilities. The platform's AI analyzes each employee's competencies and learning history to recommend appropriate courses, while training managers can handle everything from curriculum design and program operation to organizational capability analysis and performance management — all within a single platform.

The spread of generative AI has made learning experience platforms — which deliver content tailored to individual competencies and job roles — an LXP a new trend in the corporate education market. Where traditional learning management systems, or LMS, focused on course administration and completion tracking, LXPs use AI to analyze a learner's work context, interests and skill level and recommend customized content. Companies are increasingly adopting AI-based education platforms to improve training efficiency and employee productivity.

Hunet said its AI draws on a database of more than 22,000 skill data points, broken down by job function, to analyze each individual's competencies and learning level and suggest a tailored learning path. The approach moves away from one-size-fits-all training, delivering education matched to each employee's role and skill level while enabling companies to manage training outcomes through data.

The event also featured demonstration booths for a range of AI education services alongside LABS — among them the AI coaching solution "Ailearn," the hybrid learning solution "Learning Maker," the AI-based decision-making training program "AI Powered Case Study," and the leadership diagnostic solution "Turning Point Cube." Two experiences drew particular attention from attendees: "Skill Galaxy," which lets users enter their job function and receive AI-generated competency and content recommendations, and an "AI Role-Playing" zone where participants practice real workplace scenarios using AI.

An HR manager from one of the participating companies said they were able to see firsthand how AI-based personalized learning actually works. "It was impressive to see AI handling not just course recommendations but also training for things like counseling and customer service — areas I had assumed could only be done offline," the person said.

The event also featured a video lecture by Dale Johnson, chief digital innovation officer at Arizona State University. "The future of education is not mass standardization but mass personalization," he said. "AI is the core technology that delivers the right learning to the right person at the right moment."

Cho said the solutions unveiled at the event demonstrate how AI can be applied practically on the corporate training floor. "We will continue to be the first to apply AI technology in the education field, lead the times, and set a new standard for corporate education," he said.