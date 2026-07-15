Guro-gu (district mayor Jang In-hong) is launching a network of dedicated eco-friendly banner display stands to encourage public institutions to adopt environmentally responsible banner practices.

The stands are reserved exclusively for banners made with Ministry of Environment-certified eco-friendly fabric and water-based ink. The initiative aims to reduce the use of conventional banners made from plastic synthetic resin and expand the use of eco-friendly alternatives.

Institutions that use the dedicated stands will benefit from an extended display period. While standard public display stands allow postings of up to 15 days per booking, the eco-friendly dedicated stands permit displays of up to 30 days.

The district will designate 20 high-visibility locations among its existing public banner display sites as eco-friendly exclusive stands. Target locations include areas around major subway stations such as Guro Station — which see heavy foot traffic and high demand — as well as the front of the Guro-gu district office and the entrance to Dongyang Mirae University.

The stands are open to all district office departments and affiliated public institutions operating within the district.

Applications will be accepted starting Thursday through a dedicated page on the district office website, with approved banners eligible for display from August onward.

Applicants must submit supporting documents including a Ministry of Environment certification for the eco-friendly fabric used, a banner design draft and an outdoor advertising business registration certificate. Display approval is subject to review by the relevant department.

Through this project, the district plans to lead by example in the public sector, promoting eco-friendly administrative practices and advancing carbon neutrality.

"Operating dedicated eco-friendly banner stands will give the public sector a chance to practice green administration first and help shift the culture around banner use," district mayor Jang said. "We will continue to expand carbon neutrality policies that people can put into practice in their everyday lives."