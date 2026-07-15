SBS's Friday-Saturday drama series "Agent Kim Reactivated" is on an unstoppable run, topping viewership ratings, buzz rankings and global OTT standings alike.

According to Netflix's official global Top 10 rankings on Tudum, "Agent Kim Reactivated" claimed the No. 1 spot in the non-English TV show category for two consecutive weeks as of Wednesday. The series topped the charts in 22 countries — including South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Qatar, Thailand, Singapore, Bolivia and Peru — and landed in the Top 10 in 72 countries overall.

The show's buzz has been equally dominant. "Agent Kim Reactivated" ranked No. 1 in TV-OTT drama buzz for the second consecutive week in the second week of July, while lead actor So Ji-sub, who plays the title character, topped the cast buzz rankings for the second straight week. Seo Su-min, who plays Kim's daughter Min-ji, and Yoon Gyeong-ho, who plays Park Jin-cheol, also broke into the Top 5.

More striking than the OTT rankings and buzz figures, however, are the viewership records the show continues to set.

Episode 6, which aired Saturday, posted a Greater Seoul area rating of 23.2 percent, a nationwide rating of 22.3 percent and a peak minute rating of 26.4 percent, according to Nielsen Korea — once again breaking its own record. The drama crossed the coveted 20 percent threshold in just its fourth episode and has set a new personal best with every installment over its three weeks on air, vaulting it to second place all-time among SBS Friday-Saturday dramas. The only record left to chase is the 29.2 percent set by "Penthouse 2."

In the most recent episode, Kim, Seong Han-su (played by Choi Dae-hoon) and Park Jin-cheol launched a desperate rescue mission to save Min-ji from the Special Operations Bureau. Anticipation and tension are running high as viewers wait to see whether the team can bring Min-ji home safely — and how their life-or-death showdown with the bureau will end.

SBS confirmed that it will air "Agent Kim Reactivated" specials on July 31 and Aug. 1, riding the wave of strong viewer support.

"We are deeply grateful for the warm support from our viewers," the production team said. "From episode 7 onward, the story will unfold on an entirely different level — with new developments, action and an explosion of emotion from the characters."

They went on to say, "As we enter the second half, we will repay your expectations with even more intense action, a deeply immersive story and unpredictable twists."