CJ Wellcare's premium probiotic brand Byocore unveiled a new advertising campaign Wednesday featuring brand model Hwasa.

Byocore signed Hwasa as its brand model in March and launched a campaign centered on the message "proliferate brilliantly." Sales grew 50 percent year-on-year as a result. The new campaign continues that messaging.

The campaign highlights a range of everyday health concerns and proposes tailored probiotic products as solutions. The brand's four functional probiotic lines are the 50 billion probiotic, the skin-immunity probiotic, the Threefit probiotic diet and the Bifidus diet.

The new Byocore campaign videos will begin airing Wednesday across terrestrial and cable TV channels and major digital video platforms. A CJ Wellcare official said the company aims to establish Byocore as a brand that recommends tailored probiotic products suited to consumers' daily lives and health needs.