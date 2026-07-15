A teenage student discharged a fire extinguisher onto a parked car at a public parking lot in Seoul and fled, leaving the owner facing repair costs of 2 million won ($1,340).

According to JTBC's "Sageon Banjang," a crime-news program, the incident took place July 1 at a public parking lot in Seoul.

The owner, identified only as A, had parked the vehicle around 5:30 p.m. and returned around 10 p.m. to find it blanketed in white powder.

Dashcam footage showed a male student, believed to be in middle or high school, loitering around the car before the attack.

The student then reappeared carrying a fire extinguisher, sprayed it indiscriminately over the vehicle — which he had no prior connection to — and calmly ran off.

The powder adhered to the car's body and caused a chemical reaction that stained the paintwork. Repainting alone is expected to cost more than 2 million won.

"I have absolutely no idea who this student is," A said. "I never imagined something I'd only seen on the news would happen to me."

A filed a police report immediately, but the suspect had not been identified or apprehended as of Tuesday.

A also attempted to obtain CCTV footage from the public parking lot, but access is restricted for private individuals, leaving A to wait for investigators to act.