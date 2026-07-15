Popular girl group RESCENE will perform at the halftime show of the 2026 Coupang Play Series match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

Coupang Play announced Wednesday that it has confirmed RESCENE as the halftime performer for the match, set for 8 p.m. on Aug. 9.

The Coupang Play Series has annually paired high-profile matches between global football clubs and K League stars with halftime performances by top K-pop acts. This year, RESCENE — a group that has sparked a nationwide sensation — will take the stage to amplify the excitement of what organizers are billing as a "dream match."

RESCENE — comprising Woni, Liv, Minami, May and Jena — has been writing one of the most dramatic rise stories in the Korean pop scene. The group's approachable dialect and "gyaru" concept, which originated on leader Woni's personal YouTube channel, went viral on social media and spawned a wave of memes, including the catchphrase "Geoje Ya~Ho!", fueling a nationwide craze.

The performance carries added significance given RESCENE's well-known passion for football, which the group has shown since its debut. The members have consistently connected with football fans through ceremonial kick-offs and performances at K League matches. Fans are eagerly anticipating which of the group's signature songs will feature in the halftime set and what kind of unforgettable moment the self-described football-obsessed girl group will deliver.

"It is truly an honor to be part of such a meaningful stage where world-class players come together," RESCENE said. "We will put our all into preparing a bright, energetic performance that is uniquely RESCENE, so that everyone in the crowd will be left with a moment they will long remember."

Tickets for the match go on sale Wednesday on the Coupang Play mobile app.