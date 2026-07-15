Seongnam city announced Wednesday it will conduct a two-month crackdown on vehicles with unpaid fines, impounding license plates from July through August.

Vehicles subject to the measure are those with outstanding traffic-related fines totaling 300,000 won ($201) or more that remain unpaid at least 60 days past the due date. Once a plate is seized, the vehicle cannot be driven until the full overdue amount is paid.

Before launching the crackdown, the city sent advance notices via Kakao messaging to 2,415 delinquent vehicle owners as of June 18, who collectively owe 2.25 billion won in unpaid fines. The notices included a Kakao Pay quick-payment link, allowing recipients to confirm the notice and complete payment in a single step.

Unpaid fines carry a 3 percent surcharge upon first delinquency, followed by an additional 1.2 percent per month for up to 60 months, meaning the financial burden grows the longer a fine goes unpaid.

During the crackdown period, the city will step up plate seizures targeting repeat offenders and plans to pursue stronger enforcement measures against high-amount and habitual delinquents, including wheel-clamping, forced towing and public auction of vehicles.

For those who cannot pay in a lump sum — such as low-income residents or small-business owners — the city will offer installment payment plans.