Gyeonggi Province is extending a sweeping inspection of rural guesthouses through July 24 as authorities prepare for a surge in summer holiday visitors. The province launched the inspection in May.

As of the end of last year, 3,916 pension-style rural guesthouses were operating across Gyeonggi Province.

Inspectors are checking whether each establishment has filed the required registration as a rural guesthouse, whether any illegal extensions have been added to the structure, whether the business owner actually resides on the premises, and whether facilities meet legal standards. Authorities are also reviewing the condition of fire safety equipment and compliance with relevant laws, with particular scrutiny on facilities suspected of operating differently from their registered details or of circumventing regulations.

The province said travelers should verify that a guesthouse has been properly registered before booking, calling it the first step toward a safe stay, and urged the public to choose officially registered accommodations over unregistered ones.