South Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha said Wednesday that the dispute over Coupang Inc has proven to be "a far longer-lasting issue than I had expected," adding that Seoul is continuing consultations at multiple levels to advance the various matters the two leaders agreed upon in their joint fact sheet.

Her remarks signal a recognition that the standoff — stemming from US dissatisfaction over South Korean legal proceedings involving Coupang Inc — is dragging on longer than anticipated.

Kang arrived at the Government Complex Seoul, which houses the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday afternoon and told reporters she had returned at Foreign Minister Cho Hyun's request "to consult on current issues." She is scheduled to remain in Seoul for five days at Cho's direction to review key pending bilateral matters.

On the breadth of issues between the two countries, Kang said the South Korea-US relationship is "so closely intertwined that there are many issues to deal with," and that people working in Washington and those at headquarters in Seoul inevitably have a different sense of the situation on the ground. "I came back to hear headquarters' thinking so I can convey it when I return to the field," she said.

Asked whether the US side had made any specific requests to the South Korean government, Kang said there was "nothing to share yet" and that consultations were ongoing.

On the atmosphere surrounding US pressure to accelerate South Korea's $350 billion investment pledge, Kang said the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the US Department of Commerce are continuing their discussions. "Since we are trying to identify projects that meet commercial viability, I think a bit more discussion may be needed," she said.

Asked whether meetings with relevant ministries were planned during her visit, Kang said she was scheduled to meet with officials from "various ministries involved in the pending issues."