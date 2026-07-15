Gyeonggi Housing and Urban Development Corporation (GH) announced Wednesday that it has selected the Daebo Construction consortium as the preferred bidder in a private-operator competition to build a public knowledge industry center within the Gwangmyeong-Siheung urban advanced industrial complex.

A review committee chose the consortium after assessing industrial facility competitiveness, spatial planning quality and project execution capability. The Daebo Construction consortium comprises Daebo Construction, Kumho Engineering & Construction, Dongbu Construction, Wooho Construction and Sanha Eco General Construction.

The proposed project plan incorporates a drive-in system, high floor-to-ceiling heights and a variety of floor-plan modules, based on a comprehensive analysis of the site's locational characteristics and industrial demand, allowing the facility to respond flexibly to corporate needs.

The plan also calls for integrated public rental housing and neighborhood commercial facilities arranged in an organic layout, along with a plaza and community space of about 5,000 square meters, creating a mixed-use environment where industry, residential living and leisure coexist.

GH will proceed with schematic and detailed design work in sequence after signing an agreement with the preferred bidder, targeting a ground-breaking in July 2027 and completion in July 2030.

GH President Kim Yong-jin said the corporation would push the project forward without delay so that the Gwangmyeong-Siheung knowledge industry center can establish itself as an innovation hub for advanced industries in the southwestern Greater Seoul area.