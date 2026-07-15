Korea District Heating said Wednesday that President Ha Dong-geun visited Pureume Yeoju Farm, a subsidiary in Yeoju in which the company holds an equity stake, to deliver heat-season relief supplies aimed at ensuring a safe working environment for employees with developmental disabilities.

The farm produces cherry tomatoes and offers workers with developmental disabilities suitable roles in cultivation, sorting, packaging and sales, while supporting their economic independence.

The visit went beyond Korea District Heating's role as an investor in the facility. The company directly inspected working conditions and safety management systems on site to provide ongoing support for a stable employment environment for workers with developmental disabilities.

"Pureume Yeoju Farm is a social-value job-creation project that Korea District Heating established together with local governments and private organizations to provide quality employment for people with developmental disabilities," Ha said.