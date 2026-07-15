Shinhan Card said Wednesday it has launched a line of co-branded credit cards with the Chung-Ang University Alumni Association.

A launch ceremony was held at Chung-Ang University's Seoul campus in Heukseok-dong, Dongjak-gu, and was attended by key figures including Kim Bu-seop, chairman of the Chung-Ang University Alumni Association; Park Se-hyeon, president of Chung-Ang University; Jin Ok-dong, chairman of Shinhan Financial Group; and Park Chang-hoon, president of Shinhan Card. Im Ho, chairman of the Department of Theatre and Film alumni association, and professional golfer Yun Chae-yeong, also an alumna, attended to celebrate the event.

The cards are built around the concept of "putting the pride of Chung-Ang people into a single card" and are offered in three tiers based on benefits: The Best-XO, Discount Plan+ and Fli.

The Best-XO card offers premium benefits and comes in two versions — a MyShinhan Points type that accumulates points at domestic and overseas merchants, and a SkyPass type that earns Korean Air mileage. Cardholders may choose one of the following gift options once a year: a 200,000-won ($134) Shinsegae gift certificate mobile voucher, a 230,000-won platinum hotel and dining voucher, a 230,000-won My Real Trip voucher, 200,000 MyShinhan Points, a 250,000-won Air Premia voucher (MyShinhan Points type only), or 10,000 Korean Air miles (SkyPass type only). The card also provides up to 170,000 won in additional cashback based on annual lump-sum and installment spending — 70,000 won cashback when annual spending reaches 30 million won, with an additional 100,000 won cashback when cumulative spending reaches 60 million won.

The Discount Plan+ card offers up to 20 percent discounts tailored to customers' daily, monthly and annual spending patterns. Benefits include time-based discounts at food and beverage establishments (Time Plan), daily discounts at marts, online shopping, general merchandise stores, gas stations and taxis (Daily Plan), monthly discounts on apartment management fees, telecommunications charges, digital subscriptions and membership fees (Monthly Plan), and annual discounts for lower-frequency spending categories such as auto repair and theme parks (Annual Plan).

The Fli card is a value-oriented product that provides a 0.9 percent discount at all domestic merchants with no category restrictions, no prior-month spending requirement and no discount cap. It also comes with a monthly additional discount coupon service offering four coupons per month (totaling 6,000 won in discounts) and a personalized service that accumulates MyShinhan Points based on how frequently the cardholder uses their most-visited merchant from the previous month.

The Chung-Ang University Shinhan Card designs incorporate the university's symbol and mascot character.

Annual fees for The Best-XO card are 297,000 won for the domestic MyShinhan Points version and 300,000 won for the international version (Mastercard); the SkyPass version costs 317,000 won and 320,000 won, respectively. The Discount Plan+ card carries an annual fee of 50,000 won for both domestic and international versions, while the Fli card is priced at 15,000 won and 18,000 won, respectively.

Full details are available on the alumni association's website, and the launch will also be promoted through the association's official social media channels, newsletter and offline events. Applications can be submitted online after alumni membership verification.

"This co-branded card with the Chung-Ang University Alumni Association will serve as a new starting point that goes beyond a financial product launch — one that further strengthens the bonds among the university's 350,000 alumni," a Shinhan Card official said. "We will leverage the synergies of Shinhan Financial Group to expand our customer-based business in ways that reflect the unique characteristics of universities and their alumni communities."