Seodaemun-gu, with support from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Medical Institute (KMI), is launching a daily life recovery support project for households at risk of social isolation.

The district was selected as one of seven local governments nationwide to participate in the "Ministry of Health and Welfare–KMI MOU Signing Ceremony for Welfare Crisis Household Support," held Monday at Government Complex Sejong.

Through the agreement, the district secured 50 million won ($33,500) in funding to pursue three initiatives: dental treatment support for middle-aged and older residents, residential environment improvements for youth, and the production and delivery of customized goods to help identify and build relationships with isolated households.

The programs share a common goal of helping isolated households restore their daily routines and connecting them with welfare services.

"This funding allows us to pursue projects that were difficult to support under existing systems," district mayor Park Un-gi said. "We will continue to do our best — through diverse public-private partnerships — to build a warm city of Seodaemun free from social isolation."