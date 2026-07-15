LX Hausys on Wednesday launched a new interior wall finishing material, the LX Z:IN Flame-Retardant Board.

The LX Z:IN Flame-Retardant Board is a finishing material that combines a medium-density fiberboard (MDF) base with a flame-retardant interior film. LX Hausys applied proprietary technology that mixes flame retardants into the film material at the compounding stage, giving the film inherent fire resistance. The company said this effectively blocks heat from penetrating into the interior in the event of a fire.

The product has passed the flame-retardant performance test administered by the Korea Fire Institute (KFI), and the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) interior film attached to the board has also obtained CE certification, the EU's safety verification standard.

Flame retardancy is a fire safety property that slows the spread of flames, buying critical evacuation time. South Korean law mandates the use of flame-retardant materials in high-traffic public venues such as movie theaters, restaurants and hagwon. Demand for interior materials combining flame-retardant performance and eco-friendliness has been growing steadily, particularly in facilities with high safety standards such as schools, hospitals and hotels. That trend has prompted building materials companies to invest heavily in developing fire-resistant finishing products.

The LX Z:IN Flame-Retardant Board also improves installation convenience. Walls in commercial buildings are typically finished in layers — cement, gypsum board, MDF board and then interior film — but the new product comes with the MDF and interior film already bonded together, so it can be installed directly onto a wall without additional steps. The company said this dramatically cuts overall construction time.

The board uses eco-friendly materials, including MDF with a formaldehyde emission rating of E0 (0.5 mg/L or below) and a flame-retardant interior film that has received environmental labeling certification.

In addition, LX Hausys is offering the product in 30 color options — wood, stone and solid (single-color) tones — reflecting the latest interior design trends. The board can be applied to the interiors of a wide range of commercial spaces, including schools, hotels, hospitals and shopping malls.

The LX Z:IN Flame-Retardant Board is available in two material types: PVC and PET (polyethylene terephthalate). The PET version is the first of its kind introduced to the domestic market by LX Hausys. It has drawn considerable attention not only for its premium-textured design but also for its versatility — it can be applied to wall surfaces as well as kitchen furniture, storage cabinets and other furnishings.

"This new product combines fire safety with eco-friendly materials and differentiated design," a company official said. "As social attention to finishing materials that prevent the spread of fire continues to grow, we expect strong market interest."