Actor Ko So-young said she and Lee Jung-jae, friends of 20 years, now speak to each other formally.

On Tuesday, Ko appeared on her YouTube channel to mark surpassing 100,000 subscribers, chatting with her production team about inviting special guests.

The production team told Ko she should make use of her wide network of connections and suggested Lee Jung-jae as a potential guest — following her husband, actor Jang Dong-gun. They then asked whether she was still in touch with him.

Ko said she was not. "We don't really keep in regular contact anymore," she said.

Ko said her relationships had changed as she got older. She said, "Back in the day, we were all just friends — we used to speak casually to each other. But we've all gotten older now," adding, "These days we speak formally."

Ko was close friends with Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung, among others, in the past.

"It's not a stiff, formal kind of speech — it's a warm formality," she said. "There's a world that adults inhabit."

Ko married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010. The couple had a son that year and a daughter in 2014.