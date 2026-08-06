Seoul Metro Line 9 announced Thursday it has signed new paid co-naming contracts for four stations on the line's Phase 1 section following an open competitive bidding process.

The paid co-naming program appends a corporate or institutional name to an existing station name. Seoul Metro Line 9 said the arrangement gives organizations natural exposure to commuters while boosting brand recognition.

The new contracts cover National Assembly Station (Korea Development Bank), Sinmokdong Station (Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital), Saetgang Station (KB Financial Town) and Sinnonhyeon Station (Toss). Renewal contracts were signed for Gayang Station (Bumin Hospital), Deungchon Station (Gangseo University) and Yeouido Station (Shinhan Investment).

National Assembly Station and Saetgang Station had previously carried their respective institutional co-names, but both the initial three-year contract period and the three-year extension had expired, prompting the new contracts, Seoul Metro Line 9 said.

All seven contracts run from next month through August 2029. The corporate and institutional names will appear across eight types of media, including station entrance nameplates, platform directional signs and in-train announcements.

With the new deals, eight of the 25 stations on the Phase 1 section between Gaehwa and Sinnonhyeon will carry paid co-names. Beyond the seven newly contracted stations, Jeungmi Station already displays Gordon Hospital as a co-name. Three stations — Magok Naru Station (Seoul Botanic Park), Dongjak Station (Seoul National Cemetery) and Heukseok Station (Chung-Ang University Entrance) — operate under unpaid co-naming arrangements.

Given continued corporate interest in the program, Line 9 plans to launch an additional open bidding process in the second half of next year targeting Yangcheon Hyanggyo Station, Dangsan Station and Noryangjin Station.

"The paid co-naming program is a win-win model that simultaneously enhances corporate brand value, helps passengers navigate the system more easily, and expands the revenue base for urban rail operators," said Park Seong-ju, chief executive of Seoul Metro Line 9.