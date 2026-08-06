A man in his 20s who collapsed while watching a professional baseball game during a heat wave has recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Gachon University Gil Medical Center said Thursday that Lee, 23, who fainted during the 2026 KBO League game between the SSG Landers and LG Twins at Incheon Munhak Stadium in Michuhol-gu, Incheon, on Tuesday was discharged Thursday after completing inpatient treatment.

Lee, who had come to the stadium with his family, suddenly lost consciousness during the bottom of the eighth inning while SSG was batting. Paramedics treated the situation as a possible cardiac arrest and rushed him to the emergency medical center at Gachon University Gil Medical Center, where he received care in the cardiovascular intensive care unit from Wi Jin, a cardiology and critical care medicine professor.

Medical staff determined that he had fainted due to dehydration and a drop in blood pressure caused by the extreme heat.

Doctors concluded that a combination of factors — the intense heat, dehydration and standing for an extended period while cheering — had temporarily reduced blood flow to his brain, triggering the fainting episode.

"I'm grateful to the medical staff for their prompt treatment, which allowed me to leave the hospital in good health," Lee said. "I hope all the baseball fans cheering in the stadium and the players stay safe through the summer, even in this scorching heat."

Wi, the cardiologist who treated Lee, said heat causes blood vessels to dilate, and when heavy sweating leads to dehydration, blood pressure drops and the risk of fainting rises sharply. "During summer, you should drink plenty of water before you feel thirsty and limit activities that expose you to heat for long periods," he said.

At the SSG Landers-LG Twins game on Tuesday, 25 spectators, including Lee, reported symptoms of suspected heat-related illness and received treatment.

The Korea Baseball Organization canceled all first- and second-team games on Wednesday and Thursday out of concern for the safety of fans and players amid the heat wave.