Police have launched an investigation after a man was reported to have entered the women's locker room at Caribbean Bay water park and fled.

According to the Yongin Dongbu Police Station in Gyeonggi Province, a report was filed at around 4:40 p.m. on July 30 stating that "a suspicious man wearing sunglasses" had been spotted inside the women's locker room at Caribbean Bay.

The person who filed the report said the man "ran outside when asked to show identification."

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had already left.

Witnesses said the man had been wandering inside the women's locker room before a staff member confronted him, at which point he suddenly fled.

One witness said the man "had his face covered with a black hat, a mask and sunglasses, and appeared to be wearing something like a wig," adding that he "looked suspicious, dressed in a gray short-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts and sneakers, with a backpack worn on his chest."

A customer who was present posted on the Caribbean Bay website saying staff had handled the situation inadequately.

The customer wrote that a staff member "had briefly detained the man but let him go," and that "there was no proper communication among staff or guidance provided to customers afterward." The customer added that "given the large number of visitors at the time, it took a while to exit — had the situation been shared immediately, the suspect could have been caught."

Police have been tracking the suspect's movements through nearby CCTV footage for a week.

A police official said investigators were "having difficulty identifying the suspect because there were a very large number of people inside Caribbean Bay at the time of the incident," and that external CCTV footage would also be used in the investigation.

A Caribbean Bay official said the park is "fully cooperating with the police investigation" and pledged to "strengthen safety management so that customers can enjoy their visit with greater peace of mind."