President Lee Jae Myung is set to review a range of options related to housing supply at a second real estate policy review meeting to be held Friday.

Chief Spokesperson Kang Yu-jung held a briefing at the Chunchugwan on Thursday and said it was difficult to share details on specific supply measures or their announcement timeline, but added that the administration is "reviewing multifaceted options related to expanding housing supply and accelerating its pace."

She added that "after the second meeting, we will be able to provide follow-up answers."

Kang declined to comment on whether Cheong Wa Dae and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon hold differing positions on lifting greenbelt restrictions, saying she had "not officially confirmed Mayor Oh's remarks."

President Lee returned Monday from an 11-day overseas trip and went straight to Cheong Wa Dae, where he held a seven-and-a-half-hour "marathon meeting" on real estate policy.

With an announcement of real estate supply measures expected as early as next week, the administration is reconvening the real estate meeting just four days later to directly review candidate sites and project-by-project implementation schedules.