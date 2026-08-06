Two former managers of broadcaster Park Na-rae have been indicted on charges of threatening to expose her private life unless she handed over 10 percent of her company's annual sales.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office said Thursday it had indicted one of the former managers, identified by the surname Shin, in custody on charges of violating the Punishment of Violences Act through joint extortion, while a second former manager, identified only as A, was indicted without detention.

The two are accused of demanding an amount equal to 10 percent of the company's 2024 sales in exchange for not disclosing allegations that Park had used company funds for personal purposes, including payments to a former boyfriend.

Because they never actually received any money, the charge was reduced to attempted extortion.

Prosecutors also charged Shin with occupational embezzlement and computer fraud, concluding that he had misappropriated or fraudulently processed roughly 44 million won ($30,900) in company funds.

The Seoul Yongsan Police Station had sent Shin to prosecutors in custody on July 21.