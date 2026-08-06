Seoul's Seongbuk-gu said District Mayor Lee Seung-ro visited four heat-relief shelters in the district Wednesday evening — from 7 to 10 p.m. — to inspect their operations and hear directly from residents, as part of the district's response to a prolonged heatwave.

The nighttime inspection was organized to verify the operating status of heat-relief shelters amid a continuing heatwave advisory and to strengthen on-the-ground readiness so residents can safely seek refuge during nighttime hours.

The four facilities Lee visited were Dongseon-dong Community Center, Seongbuk Gilbit Library, Wolgok General Social Welfare Center and Seokgwan-dong Community Center.

At each site, Lee examined cooling systems and the overall shelter environment, spoke with residents and collected their complaints and suggestions. He also urged facility staff to provide attentive management and clear guidance so heat-vulnerable residents would face no difficulties.

Seongbuk-gu is currently using major public facilities within residential areas — including community centers, welfare centers and libraries — as heat-relief shelters, running a close-contact response system to protect vulnerable residents. The district is particularly focused on field-centered response, monitoring shelter operations continuously whenever a heatwave advisory is in effect.

"Extreme heat is a disaster directly linked to residents' lives and safety, so the most important thing is to visit the sites in person and listen to residents," Lee said. "We will thoroughly manage heat-relief shelters so that anyone can come and rest with peace of mind, and we will continue to pursue field-centered heatwave measures so that all residents can spend the summer safely."