Long-delayed enrollment resolved, securing residential stability for tenants

The Daebul Rexian apartment complex in Samho-eup completed enrollment in a rental deposit guarantee program on Friday, ending a prolonged period of uncertainty for tenants and establishing a foundation for residential stability.

Under the rental deposit guarantee system, a guarantee institution pays tenants their deposits on behalf of a landlord who is unable to return them, protecting tenants' property rights.

Delays in the enrollment process had fueled ongoing concern among residents. Yeongam-gun maintained continuous communication with tenants and relevant agencies to facilitate coordination and provided administrative support throughout.

With enrollment now complete, tenants are covered under the guarantee system and can live with greater peace of mind.

A Daebul Rexian resident who visited the Samho-eup field county office on Wednesday said the long wait had been a source of worry. "We were anxious for a long time because the guarantee enrollment kept being delayed, but now we can live without worry," the resident said. "We are grateful to the relevant agencies and Yeongam-gun for working together to resolve the problem."

Yeongam-gun chief Woo Seung-hee said residential stability and the protection of tenants' property rights were paramount. "We will continue to do our utmost to support residential stability and improve residential welfare so that county residents can live with peace of mind," Woo said.