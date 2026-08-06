Jin Kyo-hoon, district mayor of Seoul's Gangseo-gu, attended the "Dream Start Summer Together Day" event Thursday at Ujangsan Summer Water Park.

About 200 children took part, including those enrolled in the Dream Start case management program and children using local community child centers.

Dream Start is a welfare program that provides tailored services in health, education and emotional development to vulnerable children aged 12 and under.

The event was organized to give underprivileged children a special summer memory. With the children as the focus, all formal proceedings were dropped so participants could concentrate entirely on safe and enjoyable water activities.

Jin walked through the venue, carefully checking safety conditions and water quality to ensure there were no hazards or inconveniences for the children.

"We organized this event so children can make special memories splashing in the water without having to travel far," Jin said. "I will do my best to make Gangseo a place where our children's laughter never stops."