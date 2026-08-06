Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon said Thursday he had not received any notification to appear as a witness before the second comprehensive special prosecutor's office, led by Special Prosecutor Kwon Chang-young.

Han wrote on his Facebook page that day that "the political special prosecutor of the Lee Jae Myung administration ran a media play," adding, "I have not received any notification of a witness summons."

The special prosecutor's office notified Han to appear as a witness at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Han pushed back on the account, saying that on the day martial law was declared, he had "led the charge to block it more than anyone else, even as the ruling party leader," and that the office had "imposed a travel ban on me for no reason during the election period, extended it arbitrarily for months, and never once called me in."

He went on to say, "I have no intention of cooperating with the political investigation that the Lee Jae Myung administration's political special prosecutor is trying to carry out through this kind of media stunt."

The special prosecutor's office plans to question Han about the circumstances of his attendance at a joint party-government-presidential office meeting held on Dec. 4, 2024 — the day after martial law was declared — and the substance of discussions at that meeting.