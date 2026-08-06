A clip of comedian Lee Sang-jun mocking a delivery driver on a television program a decade ago is recirculating online, drawing renewed scrutiny after his recent stand-up comedy show in Los Angeles received a wave of negative reviews.

On Thursday, a scene from the 2016 JTBC variety program "Nim-gwa Hamkke Season 2 — Best Love" began spreading again across online communities and social media.

In the clip, Lee recounts a story about living with fellow comedians and a late food delivery.

Lee said that when he was performing comedy in the Daehangno district, he shared a small apartment with several other comedians. One night, hungry, they ordered bossam — a pork dish — but it had not arrived after an hour and a half. He eventually called the delivery service, told them to cancel the order because they would not be eating it, and went to bed. Shortly afterward, the doorbell rang, and a delivery driver was standing at the door with the food.

Lee reenacted the moment with a laugh. "We had already turned off the lights and were lying down, so I said, 'We're not eating it — go away,'" he said, adding that the driver explained he had fallen and that was why he was late. Lee then said the part-time delivery worker asked for just 5,000 won, and he told him to eat it himself for 5,000 won — drawing laughter from himself.

The reaction from the cast was not what Lee had expected. Cast member Oh Na-mi looked pained and said, "He was late because he fell while delivering." Shin Bo-ra said, "This sounds like a completely sad story — isn't this just about a delivery worker who fell and showed up late?"

Heo Gyeong-hwan also weighed in. "Setting this story aside, it's really nice that you're enjoying yourself," he said, before adding: "But don't go telling this anywhere. Don't tell this story. Not even Oprah Winfrey could save this joke."

Earlier, Lee held his stand-up comedy show "Lee Sang-jun Show" in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time), drawing an audience of about 1,700 people. Reviews posted online immediately after the show criticized the sound system, the pacing, the program's content and Lee's late arrival. One attendee who said they paid $150 for a front-row seat wrote that "the sound system was a complete mess and I couldn't hear a word," adding that others seated on the left side of the venue shared the same complaint.

As the controversy grew, Lee posted a lengthy statement on his social media on Wednesday apologizing for the audio problems. "After the show, I confirmed that the sound was poor in the front rows on both sides," he wrote. "I am reflecting on why I did not check that area more carefully, and I am deeply sorry." He made no mention of refunds.

On the show starting 10 minutes late, Lee said he had arrived at the LA venue in the morning and was already behind the curtain 10 minutes before showtime. "The audience had not been fully seated, so we started about 10 minutes late — I was not late," he said.

Responding to criticism over the show's content, Lee rebuffed the complaints. "People who like it can come, and those who don't simply don't have to," he said.