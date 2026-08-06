A K1E1 tank caught fire Thursday during a training exercise at Seungjin Training Ground in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.

An Army official said a tank belonging to a unit based in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, broke out in a fire of unknown cause while conducting training at the site that morning, adding that the blaze was extinguished and there were no casualties.

Military and fire department authorities plan to investigate the cause and circumstances of the fire, with follow-up measures to be taken based on the findings.

The K1E1 is an upgraded variant of the K1 tank, featuring digitized key components and modernized systems to enhance combat performance. The Army has fielded the tank on a rolling basis since 2014. Each unit is valued at around 3 billion won ($2.11 million).