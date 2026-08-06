Hyundai Department Store Group is joining forces with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to foster promising startups in rural areas.

Hyundai G.F. Holdings, the holding company of Hyundai Department Store Group, said Thursday it hosted a networking day for the ministry-led "Rural Startup Leap Plus" program at the group's Human Resources Development Institute Cheongpyeong Campus in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province. Attendees included Hyundai G.F. Holdings President Jang Ho-jin, Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryeong, World Vision Korea Chairman Cho Myung-hwan and representatives from 15 selected startup companies.

The ministry launched the program this year for the first time, recognizing that many rural startups with strong ideas and products struggle to secure professional incubation support and sales channels. The initiative is a public-private partnership in which Hyundai Department Store Group and World Vision Korea contribute their expertise to support high-potential rural startups. The 15 participating companies were selected through a rural startup competition held in April.

At the networking day, participants presented successful startup cases and outlined business strategies and operational plans for each partner organization, including Hyundai Department Store Group, the ministry and World Vision Korea. Booths showcasing the business concepts and key products of the selected startups were also set up at the event.

An overnight workshop is also being held as part of the program. A mentoring team composed of employees from Hyundai Department Store, Hyundai Home Shopping and Hyundai Green Food will lead sessions during the workshop. The group plans to provide further support through both online and offline channels, including pop-up store operations and listings on online shopping malls.

"We will draw on Hyundai Department Store Group's experience and capabilities to provide tailored support for the growth of rural startups," Jang said. "We hope this project becomes a model case for spreading the value of public-private cooperation and mutual growth."