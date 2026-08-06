Guro-gu held the first meeting of its redevelopment and reconstruction project advisory panel Thursday, gathering expert opinions on key issues in urban renewal. District Mayor Jang In-hong presided over the session.

The meeting was organized to share the operational results of the district's redevelopment and reconstruction support team and to improve project efficiency through expert consultations on major project sites.

Attendees included District Mayor Jang, panel chief Park Hong-pyo, deputy chief Kim Nam-yong, advisory committee members and civil servants from relevant departments.

The advisory panel comprises 18 experts across nine fields — including architecture, urban planning, law and conflict management — and assists the support team in carrying out its duties efficiently, providing tailored advice at each stage of a project and helping prevent and mediate disputes.

Since launching the support team in June 2025, the district has handled 164 civil complaints, held 72 inter-departmental meetings and conducted 11 public briefings for residents. It has also run 25 mobile consultation sessions and dispatched conflict-management coordinators to provide field-centered support.

Thursday's meeting covered the current status of redevelopment and reconstruction projects and gathered advice on key agenda items, including measures to address prolonged conflicts involving local housing associations and ways to support the Moa Town project.

The district plans to continue linking the support team and advisory panel to strengthen field-centered assistance and conflict-management systems, ensuring that urban renewal projects proceed on stable footing.

"Given the complex interests involved in urban renewal projects, professional advice and conflict mediation are critical," District Mayor Jang said. "We will stay in close communication with the field and work to accelerate project progress."