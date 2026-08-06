The Trump administration said its recent one-year extension of the travel ban on Americans visiting North Korea was intended to protect US citizens' safety, while reaffirming that Washington remains open to unconditional dialogue with Pyongyang.

A State Department spokesperson said Wednesday that "the Trump administration places the safety and security of US citizens as its highest priority," adding that the travel warning for North Korea remains at its highest level — a full travel ban, according to Yonhap. The remarks came in response to a question about whether the administration would expand permits for Americans seeking to visit North Korea for humanitarian purposes.

The spokesperson said Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended the ban out of concern over the risk of Americans being arrested or detained there. "The Department of State strongly warns US citizens not to visit North Korea for any reason," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also reaffirmed the administration's standing position, saying "President Trump has made clear that the United States is open to engaging with North Korea without preconditions."

The travel ban on Americans visiting North Korea has been in place since 2017 and is renewed annually. It has now been extended through the end of August next year.

Robert King, who served as the US special envoy for North Korean human rights under former President Barack Obama, recently argued in an op-ed that while tourism to North Korea should remain prohibited, American humanitarian workers should face fewer obstacles in obtaining permission to visit the country.