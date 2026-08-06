Gogignamja, a YouTuber with 1.8 million subscribers, expressed grief over the death of Bae In-gyu, head of New Men's Solidarity.

According to Ilgan Sports, Gogignamja said Wednesday through his YouTube channel that comments such as "Congratulations" and "You won, brother" were appearing online. "I feel deeply devastated and heartbroken," he said.

He then said Bae had reached out to him first in mid-June. "He invited me to his home and sincerely apologized for past matters. We cleared up the misunderstandings between us and let go of all the lingering feelings we had toward each other," he said.

He went on to urge people not to treat one person's death as someone's victory or something to celebrate. "I ask that you refrain from mocking or insulting the deceased, or spreading baseless speculation, and that you mourn quietly as he makes his final journey," he said.

The two drew widespread attention in December 2024 when they fought under so-called "yacha rules" at a boxing gym on Yeongjongdo, Incheon, following an online dispute.

Meanwhile, Bae, who ran the YouTube channel "New Men's Solidarity" with 710,000 subscribers, died Wednesday at the age of 36.