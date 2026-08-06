Han Byung-do (center), acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, delivers opening remarks at a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Thursday morning.
jun@heraldcorp.com
by Im Se-jun
Published : Aug. 6, 2026 - 11:45:24
Han Byung-do (center), acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, delivers opening remarks at a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Thursday morning.
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