Korea Ocean Business Corp. is accepting public applications for one standing auditor.

The state-run maritime finance company said Thursday it has formed an executive recommendation committee to oversee the selection process and finalized plans to recruit one standing auditor through open competition.

Applications will be accepted from Thursday through Aug. 19. The committee will review candidates and recommend a nominee, who will then be formally appointed by the appointing authority.

Eligibility requirements and further details are available on the corporation's website.