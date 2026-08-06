A record heat wave has struck both land and sea, spreading losses across South Korea's farming and fishing industries. About 450,000 farmed fish have died at aquaculture farms nationwide, while more than 551,000 livestock have perished on livestock farms. The government has activated an emergency task force on high sea-water temperatures, stepped up on-site inspections and moved to limit further damage through disaster insurance reforms, emergency fish releases and cooling facility support.

As of Wednesday, the combined toll stood at about 1,001,215 animals — 551,215 livestock and about 450,000 farmed fish — according to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. Among livestock, poultry including chickens, ducks and quail accounted for 513,415, while pigs numbered 37,800. Among farmed fish, flounder led with 203,000, followed by rockfish at 141,000, starry flounder at 73,000 and mullet at 33,000.

The total number of farmed fish killed by the heat wave and high water temperatures reached about 450,000 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said. Flounder accounted for the largest share at 203,000, followed by rockfish at 141,000, starry flounder at 73,000 and mullet at 33,000.

High sea-water temperature warnings are currently in effect across 17 of the country's 35 coastal zones. The ministry raised its disaster response level to "Serious I" on July 30 and has been operating the high sea-water temperature emergency task force since then.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Hwang Jong-woo convened a situation review meeting of the high sea-water temperature emergency task force at the ministry's Busan headquarters on Wednesday, with local governments and related agencies in attendance. "Damage from high water temperatures not only threatens the livelihoods of fishermen but also affects food prices for ordinary citizens," Hwang said. "I urge the government, local authorities and related agencies to work closely together and do everything possible on the ground to prevent losses for fishermen."

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has committed a total of 9.4 billion won ($6.58 million) this year to distributing high water-temperature response equipment, including liquid oxygen supply systems, deep-water intake devices and shade screens — a 62 percent increase from last year. Emergency releases are also under way in zones where water temperatures exceed 28 degrees Celsius to reduce stocking density, with 170,000 fish released so far. Vulnerable species such as flounder and rockfish are being pushed to early market through consumption-promotion events, and early shipments this year are up 12 percent from last year.

Support under the aquaculture disaster insurance system will also be expanded. Starting Aug. 15, premiums will no longer be surcharged the following year for losses caused by abnormal weather events such as heat waves and high water temperatures. Restoration cost rates for major species including rockfish and flounder will be raised by an average of 44 percent, and a system allowing 50 percent of insurance payouts to be disbursed before final damage assessments are completed will be broadened.

Livestock farms are also suffering mounting losses from the heat wave. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, a total of 551,215 livestock had died from the heat as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. Poultry — including chickens, ducks and quail — accounted for 513,415, while pigs numbered 37,800. Although the toll is 34 percent of the 1,631,270 animals lost during the same period last year, concerns are growing that losses could worsen if the heat wave persists.

The ministry has been conducting 14 rounds of heat-wave response field inspections since June through the end of this month, covering crops, livestock farms and agricultural worksites. Inspectors are monitoring the growth of summer cabbage, radishes, perilla leaves and early-season apples, while checking ventilation systems, cooling equipment, heat-blocking coating applications and the supply of heat-stress relief agents at livestock farms.

Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Vice Minister Kim Jong-gu also visited a laying hen and dairy cattle farm in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, on Wednesday to inspect heat-wave response conditions. After reviewing the operation of mist-spray systems and water-spraying support provided through livestock cooperative vehicles, Kim said the ministry would pursue a "mobile water-spraying support" program — directly visiting vulnerable farms to spray water at regular intervals — given that the heat wave is forecast to continue for now. "Please make every effort to ensure basic livestock management: proper barn ventilation, appropriate stocking density and sufficient water supply," he added.

The government plans to continue monitoring crop growth, livestock deaths and aquaculture water temperatures throughout the heat wave, while expanding on-site support to minimize losses across the farming and fishing sectors.