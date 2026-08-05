The former manager who worked alongside broadcaster Park Myung-soo for 20 years has shared that he is facing financial hardship while caring for ailing family members.

The man, surnamed Han, posted on his Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "I have to do whatever work it takes now. I need to earn money," and added, "I'll work hard — please reach out."

Earlier, Han posted a photo of a hospital on his social media in May, writing, "Since last winter, three of my family members have been unable to leave the hospital due to separate surgeries and cancer spreading." He added, "I wonder when I'll ever be able to break through this seemingly endless darkness."

Han went on to say, "Things will get better — as long as I don't give up and wear out first," before adding, "I might collapse from the hospital bills before anything else. I have no national insurance, no unemployment benefits — I never had anything to begin with. Every day is a crisis now, a living hell. My future is gone."

He then expressed gratitude to those who had supported him. "I'm truly thankful to everyone who knew how hard things were and worried about me," he wrote. "I will never forget those who came, listened to my troubles, bought me meals and coffee, and shed tears with me."

However, when the post was mistakenly interpreted as referring to his own illness, Han clarified that it concerned his mother's health. "I'm flustered that it's being reported as if I'm the one who is sick," he said.

Han had appeared as Park's manager on MBC's "Infinite Challenge" and the web variety show "Hallyeongsu," among others. Park parted ways with Han in April — ending a partnership that had lasted more than 20 years since 2005 — and moved to CP Entertainment.