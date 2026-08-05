Jin Kyo-hoon, district mayor of Seoul's Gangseo-gu, attended a public briefing Wednesday at the Hwagok 4-dong community center on the National Assembly Boulevard underpass and surface park construction project, calling for the work to be pushed forward without delay.

"The longer this project drags on, the greater the inconvenience residents must endure in their daily lives," Jin said. "Please make every effort to minimize the added burden on residents — including the traffic system changes at the Hongik Hospital intersection — as the project moves ahead."

The briefing was organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Urban Infrastructure Headquarters. With the revised design for the National Assembly Boulevard underpass now finalized, the session was held ahead of full-scale construction to update local residents on the traffic system changes planned for the Hongik Hospital intersection, the current project status and the schedule going forward.

About 150 residents packed the venue, filling every seat well before the event began, with some standing at the back — a sign of strong public interest in the project.

A Seoul Metropolitan Government official explained the project's current progress, outlined how driver and pedestrian safety would be ensured amid the traffic changes at the Hongik Hospital intersection, and gave reasons for the delay in the completion date.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government's National Assembly Boulevard underpass and surface park project covers a total stretch of 7.6 kilometers from Sinwol IC to the National Assembly intersection.

Along the 4.1-kilometer segment from Sinwol IC to Mokdong Sports Complex, an underground road will be built and the surface converted into a park. The remaining 3.5-kilometer stretch from Mokdong Sports Complex to the National Assembly will see road lanes reduced and pedestrian walkways and green spaces expanded.

Construction is currently 50 percent complete, with a target completion date of June 2032. The project was originally set to finish in 2030, but a combination of unforeseen circumstances — including changes to the construction method and design — pushed the schedule back by about 18 months.