Mapo-gu District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun visited Seoul World Cup Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to inspect safety conditions inside and outside the venue ahead of the 2026 Coupang Play Series.

The series opens Wednesday with a match between Team K League and Manchester City FC, followed by a second fixture between Manchester City FC and Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Yoo toured the stadium with district officials, representatives from the Seoul Facilities Corporation, Mapo Police Station and the event's private security firm, checking the placement of safety signs, fences, barriers and other crowd-control equipment.

He also reviewed staffing levels and deployment plans for safety personnel, and examined spectator entry and exit routes as well as emergency response procedures.

On match days, the district will conduct on-site patrols focused on the areas around the stadium's east and north gates. Officials also plan to crack down on illegal parking and clear unauthorized street vendors and obstructions near the venue.

"With so many spectators coming to Seoul World Cup Stadium, there must be no gaps in safety management from entry to exit," Yoo said. "We will work closely with all relevant agencies to ensure everyone can enjoy the matches with peace of mind."