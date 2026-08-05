A prison calligraphy work by independence activist Ahn Jung-geun, repatriated from Japan, will be made available to the public this month. The piece embodies Ahn's penetrating view of the world order and his unwavering will for Korean independence.

Cultural Heritage Administration chief Heo Min announced Wednesday at Cheong Wa Dae, during a ministerial briefing presided over by President Lee Jae-myung, that the administration plans to unveil the repatriated calligraphy to the public in August.

The work is a "yumeok" — a piece of calligraphy or painting left behind by a deceased person — and bears the inscription "Mankuk gongbeop bullyeo daeppo," meaning international law is no match for cannons.

The work was produced just days before Ahn's death on March 26, 1910. Its message — that no matter how loudly one invokes international law, it ultimately yields to the force of powerful nations — is widely interpreted as a clear-eyed indictment of the brutal power politics of the era.

The piece carries an inscription identifying it as the work of "Daehan-guk-in Ahn Jung-geun" — "a person of the Korean nation, Ahn Jung-geun" — written at Lushun Prison in March of the year Gyeongsul (1910), along with his distinctive palm-print seal made by pressing an ink-covered hand to the paper. More than a work of calligraphy, it stands as another form of the independence movement itself — the brush taken up in the final moments before death.

Ahn carried out his historic act of resistance on Oct. 26, 1909, when he shot and killed Ito Hirobumi, the architect of Japan's colonization of the Korean Peninsula, at Harbin Station. Sentenced to death the following February, he was executed by hanging on March 26, 1910, having spent roughly 40 days in prison during which he produced a large body of calligraphic works. According to the National Heritage Portal, 31 of Ahn's calligraphy works have been designated national treasures.