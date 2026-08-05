Gwangju University's anchor project team signed a memorandum of understanding with counterparts at Jeju Tourism University and Dongseo University on Wednesday, following a workshop aimed at building a cross-regional sharing and collaboration framework, the university announced.

The workshop was organized to strengthen cooperation among the three universities, share the outcomes and best practices of each institution's anchor project, and identify joint programs.

The three universities plan to expand collaboration in education, industry-academia-research cooperation and regional innovation, working toward a sustainable inter-regional partnership model in which universities and their surrounding communities grow together.

Jung Geon-yong, head of Gwangju University's anchor project team, said the agreement marks "a practical starting point for sharing outcomes and developing joint initiatives across universities," adding that the team would "continue to expand inter-regional programs and build a cooperation model that leads regional innovation."