Hundreds of moviegoers evacuated a Colombian movie theater during a screening of the new Spider-Man film after one audience member's flatulence filled the auditorium with an unbearable stench.

According to the New York Post and other foreign media, the incident occurred Tuesday at a movie theater in Cartagena, Colombia, during a screening of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," when the smell from one moviegoer's gas spread throughout the screen.

Past the midpoint of the film, the odor became so overwhelming that audience members began rising from their seats one by one and filing out of the theater.

Video footage showed moviegoers covering their noses and mouths as they wandered the hallways with startled expressions. One attendee dressed in a Spider-Man costume was also spotted among those who fled.

A large number of moviegoers left before the end credits rolled. Some have speculated that the smell may have been caused deliberately, possibly by a stink bomb.

No injuries were reported, and other screens at the same theater continued operating normally.

Online commenters reacted with a mix of disbelief and humor. "The smell must have been truly something to evacuate an entire theater," one user wrote, while another quipped that only a higher power could know what the person had eaten to clear out a whole auditorium. Some called the flatulent moviegoer the real "villain" of the night.