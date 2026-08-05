New profile photos of actor Soo Ae (born Park Soo-ae) are generating buzz online, with fans wondering whether a comeback is imminent after a four-year absence from the screen.

Soo Ae's agency, Nexus ENM, shared the photos on its official social media account Monday, alongside the brief caption "November 2025."

In the photos, Soo Ae pairs a white top with a gray jacket, projecting a composed yet refined look. Her collarbone-length hair and natural makeup accentuate her sharp features and clear complexion.

Born in September 1979 and currently 46 years old, Soo Ae made her debut in 1999 on the KBS 2TV drama series "School 2" and has since built an extensive career. Her drama credits include "Love Letter," "Merry-Go-Round," "April Kiss," "Haeshin," "Two Outs in the Ninth Inning," "Athena: Goddess of War," "A Thousand Days' Promise," "Night King" and "Mask," while her film appearances include "My Wedding Campaign," "That Summer," "A Distant Place," "Like a Butterfly" and "The Flu."

She has been on hiatus since "Artificial City" wrapped in 2022, and no next project has been announced.

Fans flooded the post with comments expressing their longing for her return, writing things like "I miss you so much," "I've been wondering what you've been up to lately" and "Please come back soon."