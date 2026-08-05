Exco held a blood donation drive Wednesday on the boulevard in front of its east hall in Daegu to help stabilize the local blood supply.

The event took place aboard a Korean Red Cross blood donation bus, with Exco employees, dispatched staff, contractors, tenant company representatives and exhibition visitors all participating voluntarily to support their community.

Exco regularly organizes group blood donation drives as part of its efforts to foster a culture of blood donation in the region.

"We will continue to lead by example as a public-affiliated institution, spreading a culture of life-sharing and carrying out community service activities alongside our neighbors," said Jeon Chun-woo, president and chief executive of Exco.